|
|
Richard Daryl Barnette
Funeral services honoring the life of Rick Barnette (Bubba) will be held Friday, February 7, 2020 at Hill Crest Memorial Chapel at 11 a.m. with visitation at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Hill Crest Memorial Park. Rick was born March 1, 1955 to Virgil and Katherine Barnette in Burderop Park, England. He entered Heaven's gates on February 4, 2020 after a long battle with illness.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Katherine and brother, Randall. He is survived by his father, Virgil; sisters, Sheryl Ostendorff (Tom), Amy Rutherford (David), Jennifer Core (Tab); numerous nieces and nephews; and close family friends, Michael and Carrie Brimer and their children, Sam and Sandy and families.
Rick was an excellent marine mechanic and an avid outdoorsman. He loved his family, friends, hunting and fishing.
Honoring Rick as pallbearers will be nephews, Seth and Michael Ostendorff, Nathan Rutherford and Harrison Barnette and Rick's friends, Michael and Sam Brimer, Stevie Rotach, Raymond Kidd, and Jimmy Neal.
The family wishes to thank the Brimer family and BFCU for the many years of love and friendship shown to Rick.
