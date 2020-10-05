Richard Don Brown, Jr.Richard Don Brown, Jr. was born December 2, 1968 in New Orleans, LA to Dr. Don and Fronie Taylor Brown and went home to be with his Lord on September 29, 2020. His memorial service will be Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Trinity Heights Baptist Church with Dr. Scott Teutsch and Bro. Dan Lay officiating. Mask and social distancing is required.Don is preceded in death by his father. Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 29 years, Linda Glenn Brown; his mother; Aunt Elizabeth Chamberlain (OD); uncles David V. Taylor (Martha), Rev. Lee Taylor (Gail), and many cousins.Don graduated from Trinity Heights Christian Academy in 1986. It was his dream to join the Navy, but was medically discharged due to a bad knee injury. After the Navy, he earned an Associate Degree in Criminal Justice from Bossier Community College and a B.S. Degree from Grambling State University. He worked in security and drove a cab until cancer took over his life in December 2017.The family would like to thank Drs. David Scott, Michael Durci, Michael Stratton, Scott McRight, Anil Veluvolu, the doctors from M.D. Anderson, and everyone that worked with him through his hard times with cancer. He is now well and happy.The family expresses their appreciation to the Trinity Heights Baptist Church Family, neighbors and friends that gave so much, especially Joe and July Gregory. Joe took him to Houston every trip and stayed with him. They have been so helpful and such a blessing. Also nurse and friend Kathy Hall who came quickly every time I needed help with my Dons.It is Don's request that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to an account at Regions Bank for Linda's medical expenses. An account has been established under the name of Fronie Brown, with Linda as the beneficiary.