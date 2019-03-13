Richard Eddie Dearmon



Greenwood, LA - Richard Eddie Dearmon, 87, of Greenwood, Louisiana, peacefully passed from this life surrounded by his children on Sunday, March 10, 2019, following a brief illness. Funeral Services for Mr. Dearmon will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, March 15, at First Baptist Church, Tullos, with Rev. Scott Smith and Rev. William Valentine officiating. Interment will follow at New Union Cemetery, Tullos, under the direction of Osborn Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 PM on Thursday, March 14, at Osborn Funeral Home in Shreveport, Louisiana.



Mr. Dearmon was born in Sykes, Louisiana on May 18, 1931, to William Edgar Dearmon and Anna Eliza Dearmon. He was a graduate of Urania High School. He was a Korean War Veteran, having served in the U.S. Navy where he drove amphibious landing craft transporting troops and equipment.



Mr. Dearmon spent over 40 years as a manager and owner of retail department stores in New Iberia, DeRidder, Jena, and other cities in Louisiana. He was the owner of the Ben Franklin Family Center in Jena, Louisiana from 1974-1983.



Mr. Dearmon was a loving husband, a beloved father, and a doting grandfather and great grandfather. He was an active member of First Baptist Church, Greenwood, Louisiana.



Mr. Dearmon was preceded in death by his loving wife of 61 years, Maxine Allbritton Dearmon. Those left to cherish his memory are daughter, Cindy Roberts and husband, Tony of Johns Creek, Georgia; son, Randal Dearmon of Greenwood, Louisiana; daughter, Pamela Huber and husband, Mark of Shreveport, Louisiana; son, Richard (Richie) Dearmon and wife, Martha of Marietta, Georgia; sister, Julia Merle Thornton of Columbia, Mississippi; brother, Claude B. Dearmon and wife, Pat of Urania, Louisiana; twelve grandchildren; and nine great grandchildren.



Pallbearers are grandsons, Tim Johnson, Jesse Johnson, William Dearmon, Paul Huber, Philip Huber, Tyler Dearmon, and great grandson, Reese Miller. Honorary Pallbearers are great grandsons, Andrew Johnson, Reid Johnson, and Cruz Miller.