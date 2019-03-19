Richard H. Evans, Jr.



Shreveport, LA - Richard H. Evans, Jr. a resident of Shreveport, Louisiana died unexpectedly on March 16, 2019 at the age of 39 while battling the flu.



Richard was born in Shreveport on August 6, 1979 to Richard H. Evans, Sr. and Rachel Law Evans. He grew up in Converse and attended Converse High School then LSU Shreveport. Richard moved to California after college to follow his passion for acting. In later years, Richard joined his grandfather and father as an operator in the family timber business. In his spare time, Richard loved to travel. He was also an avid reader and movie watcher.



Richard is survived by his mother; his grandmother, Nell Law; his sisters, Teri Evans and Toni Evans; his brother-in-law, Brad Dudley; and his niece and nephews, Sela Hinkhouse, Samuel Hinkhouse, Bennet Dudley, and Beau Dudley.



Richard is predeceased by his father; his grandfather, J. W. Law; his grandparents, Sidney B. Evans Sr. and Lillian Krousel Evans; his "uncle," Bob. G. Lewis; and his roommate, Lee Cooper.



Richard was a devoted son, brother, uncle and grandson. He had a big heart and was a compassionate caregiver over the years to Lee, Granddaddy, Mamaw, Dad and Mom. A special thanks to Connie Dison who provided that same loving compassion to Richard.



A funeral service will be held Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Kilpatrick's Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 2500 Southside Drive, in Shreveport. Reverend Charles Clark, a longtime friend of the family, is officiating. Pallbearers are Richard's cousins: Derek Anthony, Jared Anthony, Allen Evans, John Evans, Sid Evans III, Chad Law, and Eric Taylor. Richard's body will be laid to rest during a private family burial at Converse Cemetery in Converse, Louisiana. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Epilepsy Foundation at www.epilepsy.com or St. Jude's Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or to the charitable organization of your choice. Published in Shreveport Times on Mar. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary