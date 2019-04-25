|
Dr. Richard John Oosta, M.D.
Shreveport - Dr. Richard John Oosta, 90, passed away on Tuesday. April 23, in Shreveport leaving a legacy of Christian faith, love for family and others, of service and ministering to others and a strong work ethic. He was a beloved husband, dad, brother, uncle, grandfather (PawPaw) and great-grandfather.
He was married to Margaret Virginia Stovall Oosta for 67 years.
Military service in the Navy Reserves called him to duty during the Korean Conflict where he was one of the relatively few survivors of the infamous Chosin Reservoir Campaign. He was attached to a Marine division as a medical technician and was awarded the Bronze Star, a personal letter of commendation and the Purple Heart. Upon completion of his military service, he attended pre-med at LSU Baton Rouge, receiving his master's degree in endocrinology, He graduated from LSU New Orleans Medical School and interned at Doctor's Hospital in Shreveport . He added his Family Practice specialty later and continued to attend heart-related conferences in the summers.
His private practice began in Ringgold , Louisiana , and then moved to Sabine Parish in 1963 where he practiced until semi-retirement. In 1983 he began chief of staff responsibilities at Frasier Hospital in Many, Louisiana . During the 1970s he served for six years as Sabine Parish Coroner. He finished his career with contract work with Willis-Knighton and Natchitoches General Hospital . He also participated in a teaching program at LSU-S through numerous years of his practice.
In Sabine Parish, he was active in church work, school and community activities. Residents of the parish may have had the opportunity to hear him speak at many area churches on the physical crucifixion of Christ, a passion of his to inform listeners of what Christ physically suffered at Calvary . He was committed to the Word of God and spent much time studying the Bible and its application in our lives.
He loved his "farm" between Many and Zwolle and had many hobbies, including airplane piloting, golf and RV traveling.
Dr. Oosta is survived by his wife, Margaret Virginia Stovall Oosta; daughters, Kathy Childress and husband, Mark, of Houston, Texas, Carol Walsh and husband, Garry, of Zwolle; Joanie Dahlem and husband, Freddy, of Florien; son, John (Jack) Oosta of Indiana; five grandchildren, Garrett Walsh III and wife Jana, Derek Bernard and wife, Mala, Richard Walsh and wife, Brooke, Caitlin Childress and Tiffany Oosta; one sister, JoAnn Lemmen and husband, Len, of Holland, Michigan; and five great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 11:00 AM at First Baptist Church of Many with Rev. Lee Dickson and Rev. Jonathan Bost officiating. Interment will be held at the Northwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Keithville at 2:00 PM. Visitation will begin on Friday, April 26, 2019, at 9:30 AM at First Baptist Church of Many.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Samaritan's Purse or .
Published in Shreveport Times on Apr. 25, 2019