Richard L. "Rick" Wiegand Sr.
Richard "Rick" L. Wiegand, Sr.

Shreveport - A graveside service for Richard "Rick" L. Wiegand, Sr. will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Forest Park Cemetery, St. Vincent. Officiating the service will be Rev. R. Henry Martin.

Rick was born on September 29, 1945 in San Diego, California and passed away in the evening of Saturday, August 22, 2020 in Shreveport, Louisiana. He was a very successful entrepreneur, creating and running many businesses throughout his life. He enjoyed traveling the country and numerous other recreational hobbies with his family.

Rick is survived by his wife, Joan Wiegand; son, Richard Wiegand, Jr; two grandchildren, Carlie Wiegand and Taylor Wiegand and one great-grandchild, Aubrey Lovell.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials may be made to the Shreveport Rescue Mission, 901 McNeil St., Shreveport, LA 71101.






Published in Shreveport Times from Aug. 26 to Aug. 29, 2020.
