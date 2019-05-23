Services
Golden Funeral Home - Bastrop
2016 East Madison Avenue (Highway 165 N.)
Bastrop, LA 71220
318-281-3171
Funeral service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
2:30 PM
Golden Funeral Home - Bastrop
2016 East Madison Avenue (Highway 165 N.)
Bastrop, LA 71220
Richard Leon Watson Obituary
Richard Leon Watson

- - Funeral services for Navy Seaman 1st Class Richard Leon Watson are scheduled for 2:30 PM, Saturday, May 25, 2019, in the chapel of Golden Funeral Home, with Rev. Dalyn Helbling officiating. Interment with full military rites will follow in the Bonita Cemetery.

Seaman Watson passed away on December 7, 1941, aboard the USS Oklahoma which was moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor, when the ship was attacked by Japanese aircraft. The ship sustained multiple torpedo hits, which caused it to quickly capsize. The attack on the ship resulted in the deaths of 429 crewmen, including Seaman Watson.

He was a graduate of Bonita High School, and joined the U.S. Navy on August 9, 1940. He completed the Navy Training Course as Seaman First Class with a mark of 3.25 on March 9, 1941.

At the time of his passing, he was survived by his parents, Van and Lela Watson; brothers, Archie Watson and Olen Watson, sisters, Geneva Watson Watts, Emma Watson Boone, and Alma Watson Humphreys; and nieces and nephews, Russell Watson, J.B. Watson, Betty Nell Watson Holland, James Watson, and Becky Boone Wilson, all of whom have since passed away. Survivors now include nieces and nephews, Mike Watson, Leo Watts, Bobby Watts, Sue Watts Lovell, Alice Watts Hattaway, Ricky Boone, Betty Humphreys Elkins, and Phyllis Humphreys Shanas.

Serving the family as pallbearers at the funeral home willl be members of the United States Combat Veterans Association Chapter 6-5.

Heartfelt thanks to all who worked so diligently to assist the Watson family in identifying and arranging the return of their loved one's remains. May he rest in peace.
Published in Shreveport Times on May 23, 2019
