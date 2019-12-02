|
|
Richard Michael Dailey
Shreveport - A Mass of Christian Burial honoring the life of Richard Michael Dailey, 73, will be held at the Cathedral of Saint John Berchmans, 939 Jordan Street, Shreveport, Louisiana on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. A visitation with the family will be held at the church prior to the service at noon. Officiating the service will be Father Duane Trombetta.
Richard Michael Dailey was born December 17, 1945 in Shreveport, Louisiana to John Thomas Dailey, Sr. and Janice Holloway Dailey and passed away peacefully, Thursday, November 28, 2019 after nearly a year long battle with ALS.
Mike or "Coach Mike" as he was commonly known touched the lives of many. Mike truly embodied service over self, wanting to help anywhere he could and refusing to take any credit for it. Mike was a graduate of Fair Park High School, Class of 1963, and a three time graduate of Louisiana Tech University, where he earned his doctorate. Mike was an ardent supporter of Louisiana Tech University, supporting both their academic and athletic programs.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, John Thomas Dailey, Jr.
Mike is survived by the love of his life, his lovely bride of 37 years, Elizabeth Dailey; four children, Chad Dailey, Steve Dailey, Rebecca Miller and Sarah Bates and five grandchildren, Ashlyn Alack and Ryan, Olivia, Kinsley and William Dailey.
Honoring Mike as pallbearers will be Ed Chapman, Quintin Johnson, Ryan Dailey, Matthew Nelson, Michael Jones, Dr. David Googe, Charles Morton and Joe Dailey.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials may be made to the ALS Association, PO Box 37022, Boone, IA 50037 or ALSA.org.
Published in Shreveport Times from Dec. 2 to Dec. 5, 2019