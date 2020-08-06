Richard "Ricky Louis Madere
Shreveport - Richard "Ricky" Louis Madere, of Shreveport, LA, passed away surrounded by loved ones on August 5, 2020 after a hard-fought battle with cancer. He was born on August 11, 1956 in Magnolia, AR. Ricky was a loyal Woodlawn Knight, class of '74 & always looked forward to reuniting with other Knights at class reunions. He furthered his education & graduated from BPCC in '86. He was employed with Western Electric-later AT&T for 10 years along with many members of his family. He then went to work for Home Depot where he retired after 23 years.
Ricky loved being outdoors whether it was fishing, hunting, playing golf, throwing horseshoes, or just sitting on his patio at Black Bayou. One would often find themselves included in a game of cards, dominoes, pool or darts when visiting Ricky at the lake…or maybe he put you to work on a "project" first! Good food & good times were never far from Ricky & those around him. His ability to 'craft' & build things out of just about anything has been witnessed by many.
Ricky was preceded in death by his son, Richard Douglass Madere & father, JL Madere. He is survived by children; Tamara Madere Crane, Donald Starr, Christopher Starr & Chenoa Madere Hakun; grandchildren; Richard Daniel Crane, Aaron Starr, Ashlyn & Oliver Hakun; his mother, Jane Edmonds & sisters, Robin Cascio & Roxanne Gilliland.
Visitation will be on Friday, August 7th from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Services will be held Saturday, August 8th at 10:00 a.m. with a brief 2nd Line graveside service at Forest Park West. Family will welcome guests immediately following graveside at Liberty Baptist Church, 3075 Colquitt Rd. Honoring Ricky as pallbearers will be fellow Knights: Danny Roop '74, Rick McLaurin '74, Louis Williams '74, & Jason Breen '77.
Ricky was an avid fan of both the New Orleans Saints & LSU Tigers & as such would like his friends & family to join him in wearing black & gold or purple & gold to the celebration of his life. The family would like to thank Dr. Mathis, Dr. Katz, Dr. Veluvolu & the team at WK Cancer Center for the treatment he received. A special thanks to St. Joseph Hospice as well as Jean Smith & Atoria Clark with Always Best Care for their care & compassion towards Ricky during his last 3 weeks.
In lieu of flowers, please consider honoring Ricky Madere with a donation to the Youth Hunting Education Challenge Program at www.lawff.org
Ricky was an instructor with YHEC for many years as his children participated in the programs. This program allowed them many great memories & experiences together.