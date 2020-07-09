Richard Stanley Biernacki
Shreveport - Richard Stanley Biernacki, known to many as Rico, of Shreveport, Louisiana, passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020, due to complications after heart surgery.
He was born to parents Henry and Nikki Biernacki, on June 22, 1957, in Nurenberg, Germany, while his father was stationed there serving in the US Army. Richard graduated from Klein High School in Spring, Texas. Richard spent many years working in restaurant management in Dallas, Texas, until 1987 when he moved to Shreveport to open Chianti Restaurant. Afterward, Richard worked for Kraft Foods for 20 years as a Regional Sales Manager.
Richard was a community philanthropist who donated his time to many organizations, including the Cyber Innovation Center Advisory Council, Eighth Air Force Consultation Committee, Barksdale Air Force Base Civic Leader, Military Affairs Council Eagle, Armed Forces Communication Electronics Association Founding Father, LSU Health Shreveport Co-Chair Evening for Heros 2013, Robinson Film Center, the American Red Cross, Shreveport Regional Arts Council, March of Dimes, Southfield School Board of Trustees, Southfield School Dad's Club and Southern Trace Country Club Board of Governors.
Richard was known first for his immeasurable love and devotion to his wife, Linda, and their daughters, Emily and Nikki. Richard was a real girl's dad, leaving behind for his girls and many others he mentored, the wisdom and passion by which he lived. Some of his attributes included cherishing friendships, being kind and generous to everyone from all walks of life, living life to the fullest, and being your best at what you love most. Richard shared a passion for the United States Air Force, and for collecting sports memorabilia, unique guns and knives, fine wine, and champagne.
Richard is survived by his wife, Linda of 32 years; daughters, Emily Nicole Biernacki of Dallas, Texas, and Nikki Marie Biernacki of Shreveport, Louisiana. Richard is also survived by his sister, Connie Stevens and husband, Doug; brothers, John Biernacki and wife, Amy, Michael Biernacki and wife, Jan, and Stefano Biernacki. Richard was predeceased by parents, Henry and Nikki Biernacki.
A visitation will be held from 2:00 until 6:00 pm on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at Osborn Funeral Home Chapel, 3631 Southern Avenue, Shreveport. A private family graveside service will be held.
Pallbearers will be Fred Kent, Randy Brazzel, Harry Avant, David Stone, West Anderson, and Ryan Leone.
The family requests that memorials be made in lieu of flowers to the American Red Cross, Robinson Film Center, American Heart Association
, Volunteers of America, Holy Angels, or a charity of your choice
.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the dozens of doctors who have kept our precious Richard healthy during his struggle with Lupus over the past 20 years.
#LiveLikeRico