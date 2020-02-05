|
Richard Tally Johnson
Mansfield - Richard Tally Johnson - beloved husband, father, grandfather and world-class southern gentleman - passed away Sunday, February 2nd at his home in Mansfield.
A true son of DeSoto Parish and graduate of LSU, Mr. Johnson was born in Pleasant Hill on February 24, 1950 to Jane Bartlett Johnson and Walter Fair Johnson, Jr., as the youngest of two boys. He grew up in Mansfield at Cottage Grove, the family's cattle farm, and was a proud graduate of Mansfield High School. He met the love of his life, Cathie Alvord, on a blind date in March of 1973. After 10 months of courting, they married on January 4, 1974.
After graduating from LSU, they made their home in the Broadmoor Terrace area of Shreveport, where Mr. Johnson got his start working for his father in the food brokerage industry. He soon set off burning up the roadways and highways through much of North Louisiana and East Texas, peddling cases of food, dry goods and water to any unsuspecting grocery manager that was lucky enough to cross his path. In his free time, Mr. Johnson pursued his passion, which was tending to the cows and timber at Cottage Grove and spending time with his "girls" as he called them. He also enjoyed playing golf; duck, quail and turkey hunting all over the country with his son-in-laws, friends, and grandchildren. Richard loved to vacation with his family where he would notoriously keep the flies at bay and the beach sand from infiltrating the house. From early on, Johnson Brothers grocery brokerage in Shreveport was a great success, which he would help build into an attractive organization, and later sell to a larger firm in Dallas taking an executive role with the new company. While he always enjoyed his time in Dallas, his love, care, and passion for Cottage Grove would never waiver. He and Cathie eventually left the big city in favor of coming home to enjoy and care for the farm.
Mr. Johnson had an unwavering faith in God and was a member of Celebration Church in Shreveport. His generosity touched many lives over the years and has made the area a better place. He was a kind-hearted jokester and of true character, possessing a relentless ability to make new friends while helping the community he dearly loved. He was a leader and mentor who expected the best from everyone while inspiring loyalty and passion from those who knew him best. Mr. Johnson was a life force - unapologetically passionate. He possessed unbridled curiosity, a tireless work ethic, boundless optimism and hope, and unending love of family, friends and fun. He had a special way of making even the simplest conversations or tasks meaningful and memorable for his children and grandchildren. Every moment of his life was soaked in purpose, presence and joy toward his friends, and above all, his family. He simply loved his life.
Mr. Johnson leaves behind his cherished wife, Cathie; daughter Catherine and husband Ryan Gikas, daughter Lea and husband Donny Arnold; daughter Tally and husband Brandon Atkinson; ten grandchildren, Ira Gikas, Tate Arnold, Arden Gikas, Jack Arnold, Nile Gikas, Levi Atkinson, Griffin Atkinson, Waverly Arnold, Myer Atkinson, and Sage Gikas. He is also survived by his brother, Walter Fair Johnson, III, and wife, Sissy, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law numerous nieces and nephews, and extended family. Mr. Johnson's legacy is both deep and expansive in so many contexts. His philosophy was to always make a stranger into a friend; even in foreign countries he could be heard striking up a conversation and telling them about his family. He believed that hard work and prayer were the sources of success, and that truly good friends were worthy of great respect and considered essential to happiness. Much was expected of his family, but Mr. Johnson had the uncanny ability to make his children and grandchildren believe in themselves and accomplish more than they previously thought possible. Those who didn't like him simply didn't know him.
Today his family and friends are in mourning and heaven is rejoicing. Richard Tally Johnson has gone home to Glory.
A memorial service will be held at Celebration Church in Shreveport (8645 Business Park Dr, Shreveport LA 71105) at 11am on Saturday February 8th, to remember and celebrate the life of Richard. In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to be made to St. Judes Children Hospital.
