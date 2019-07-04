|
|
Richard Walsh
Natchitoches - Richard Clinton Walsh of Natchitoches passed away on June 30, 2019, at Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria. He was born on May 1, 1988, in Bossier City.
A Mass honoring his life will be held at 11 am Saturday, July 6, 2019 at The Minor Basilica of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Natchitoches with Rev. Luke LaFluer serving as celebrant. The family will receive friends from 5 pm until 9 pm on Friday, July 5th at Blanchard-St. Denis Funeral Home of Natchitoches.
Those honored to serve as pallbearers include Jeremy Anderson, Derrick Fontenot, Jonathan Fontenot, Christopher Remedies, Derek Bernard, and Kyle Martinez.
He attended Zwolle schools and graduated from St. Mary's High School in Natchitoches in 2006. He earned a B.S. in Business Administration with a minor in accounting from Northwestern State University in 2018.
Richard worked in the oil and gas industry for six years and most recently was employed by Walsh Timber Company. He had a tremendous love for life and his family. His hobbies included fishing, hunting, working in the yard and watching baseball.
Survivors include his wife, Brooke Fontenot Walsh of Natchitoches; 2 ½ year old son, Aaron Douglas; and 8 month old daughter, Abigail Marie; parents, Garrett H. Walsh, Jr. and Carol Oosta Walsh of Zwolle; a brother, Garrett H. Walsh, III and wife Jena of Natchitoches; maternal grandmother, Margaret Oosta of Shreveport; father and mother-in-law, Tony Fontenot and wife Beth LaTour Fontenot of Natchitoches; brothers-in-law, Derrick Fontenot and wife Meghan of Ville Platte, and Jonathan Fontenot and wife Taryn of West Monroe; five nieces, three nephews, and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
The family would like to thank the staff at Rapides Regional and the Louisiana Organ Procurement Agency for the compassion shown during such a difficult time.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to NSU Foundation, 535 University Parkway, Natchitoches, LA 71497 for the Richard Clinton Walsh Memorial Scholarship Fund.
Published in Shreveport Times on July 4, 2019