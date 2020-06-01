Rickie Dale PersonMinden - Graveside service for Rickie Dale Person will be held Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Gardens of Memory Cemetery in Minden, Louisiana with Barry James officiating. The family will receive friends from 9 until 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Rose-Neath funeral Home prior to service.Rickie was born September 11, 1952 in Ringgold, Louisiana and entered into rest May 31, 2020 in Minden, Louisiana. He was a member of Masonic Lodge # 51He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Casciel Person and niece Sheri Woodall (Socks).He is survived by his wife Pattie Person of Minden, sons, Mitchell Person (Cassie) of Benton, and Cade Stanley (Heather) of Minden, daughters, Casey Tubbs (Kenneth) of Benton, and Candi Wimberly of Minden, sisters, Dana James (Barry) and Sandra Woodall (Billy) all of Minden, brother Randy Person (Judy) of Doyline, grandchildren, Charlotte and Maddux Person, Wyatt Wilkins, Marian and Max Wimberly, Kyleigh, Allie, and Sara Grace Tubbs, and numerous nieces and nephews.Pallbearers will be Kenneth Tubbs, Jeffery McNeill, Jim Edwards, Jeff Edwards, Kyler James, and Cade Stanley.Honorary pallbearers will be David Fowler, Lovic Marsalis, Keith Mitchell and James Coody.