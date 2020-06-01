Rickie Dale Person
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rickie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rickie Dale Person

Minden - Graveside service for Rickie Dale Person will be held Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Gardens of Memory Cemetery in Minden, Louisiana with Barry James officiating. The family will receive friends from 9 until 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Rose-Neath funeral Home prior to service.

Rickie was born September 11, 1952 in Ringgold, Louisiana and entered into rest May 31, 2020 in Minden, Louisiana. He was a member of Masonic Lodge # 51

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Casciel Person and niece Sheri Woodall (Socks).

He is survived by his wife Pattie Person of Minden, sons, Mitchell Person (Cassie) of Benton, and Cade Stanley (Heather) of Minden, daughters, Casey Tubbs (Kenneth) of Benton, and Candi Wimberly of Minden, sisters, Dana James (Barry) and Sandra Woodall (Billy) all of Minden, brother Randy Person (Judy) of Doyline, grandchildren, Charlotte and Maddux Person, Wyatt Wilkins, Marian and Max Wimberly, Kyleigh, Allie, and Sara Grace Tubbs, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Kenneth Tubbs, Jeffery McNeill, Jim Edwards, Jeff Edwards, Kyler James, and Cade Stanley.

Honorary pallbearers will be David Fowler, Lovic Marsalis, Keith Mitchell and James Coody.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shreveport Times from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rose-Neath Funeral Home - Minden
211 Murrell Street
Minden, LA 71055
318-377-3412
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved