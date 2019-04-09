|
Rickie J. Burnett
Shreveport - A Celebration of Life service for Rickie J. Burnett, 72, will be held on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Centuries Memorial Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Centuries Memorial Park. The family will receive friends during a visitation on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at Centuries Memorial Funeral Home.
Mr. Burnett passed away peacefully at home on April 7, 2019 following a motorcycle wreck. He was a lifelong resident of Shreveport. Mr. Burnett was a U.S. Navy veteran and served during the Vietnam War. He retired from the Union Pacific Railroad after 40 years. His hobbies and interests included hunting, fishing, riding his motorcycle, and spending time with his dogs. Mr. Burnett was a proud member of the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association 6-3, American Legion Post 14, and 40 & 8 Voiture 137.
Mr. Burnett was preceded in death by his parents, Rickes J. Burnett and Opal Marie Prest, and by his daughter, Nickie Burnett. Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Sheryl Lynne Burnett; daughter, Angela Wilson and husband Terry; step-son, Corey Ray Tuminello and wife Haley; step-daughter, Brooke Lynne Tuminello; grandson, Chase Burnett and wife Caitlin; granddaughter, Kaitlin Lane and husband Micah; grandson, Hunter Wilson; grandson, Cutter Wilson; step-grandson, Tucker Tuminello; step-grandson, Rhett Horton; step-granddaughter, Tatum Tuminello; and great-granddaughters, Annalise Burnett and Makalynn Lane.
Published in Shreveport Times on Apr. 9, 2019