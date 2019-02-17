|
Ricky Sirman
- - Ricky Lynn Sirman, age 56, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, February 13, 2019. He was born on October 24, 1962 in Shreveport, Louisiana to William "Earl" and Reta Sirman. During his free time, Ricky could always be found near a racecar. He enjoyed going to races and working on racecars with his brothers. Ricky was preceded in death by his father, William "Earl" Sirman of Keithville, Louisiana. Left to honor and remember him are his wife; Dianna Sirman; Daughters; Sarah "Renee" (Sirman) Getsinger (Daniel Getsinger) and Rachel Sirman; Granddaughter; Jamie Hudson; Mother; Reta Sirman; two brothers; James Sirman (Alisa), and Tracy Sirman (Alice); and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
The family wishes to thank the remarkable staff at LifeCare Willis Knighton Pierremont for their loving care.
The service will be held on Tuesday, February 19, at Barron Road Baptist Church, 1102 Barron Road, Keithville, LA, 71047, at 6:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Barron Road Baptist Church Building Fund.
Published in Shreveport Times on Feb. 17, 2019