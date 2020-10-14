Riley "R.N." Wallace
Shreveport, LA - You may not have known Riley Nowlin Wallace, but his life has touched yours in ways you could not have imagined.
A memorial service honoring the life of Riley "R.N." Wallace will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Countryside Christian Church, 7149 Brossette Road, Shreveport, LA. Pastor Ted Hardan will officiate. Visitation will be held at the church from 10:00 am until the time of service. The family will also receive friends at the Wallace home immediately following the service.
It is both regretful and joyful that we must announce the passing of Riley Wallace on Saturday October 10, 2020, bringing closure to the story of a man whose contributions to the American Space Program and the development of the defense industry and telecommunications industry should not be underscored.
He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Alice Kissing and husband, Bill; brother, Jim Wallace and wife, Evelyn and grandson, Rhett Wallace.
Born on August 15, 1935 to Millard and Blanche Wallace, Riley was introduced into humble beginnings on a small farm in Buckner, Arkansas and yet despite life threatening injuries at the young age of 18 in which he was hospitalized, unconscious for 13 days, he persisted and overcame his injuries to later become an integral part of the construction of America's Early Space Program. These contributions which were begun in roughly 1953 began with the ability to accurately track America's Saturn VI Rockets and subsequently all satellite tracking developments to this very day.
After his time in California, Riley moved to Ft. Worth, TX and took up employment with Bell Helicopter. After which, he landed a job with Western Electric which turned into AT&T and eventually Lucent Technologies in Shreveport, LA. During this time, he worked as tool and die as well as jig and fixture capacities which resulted in the advanced communications that we all enjoy today!
He has always held few tenets so sacred as "Faith, Family, & Friends". From the beginning to the very end, Riley has consistently demonstrated his faith in Our Lord and has been a dedicated servant in terms of his time, his gifts, and his talents. Riley has always been a family man who is repeatedly described by members of his family as "Trustworthy, Honest, Caring, Protective and Loving". No matter what ever happened, Riley was "Always There for You".
Riley is survived by his loving wife Pauline Nunley Wallace; his children, Vickie Anderson and David, Rodney Wallace and Janice, Marla Forsythe and Sean, Hope McCary and Larry and Rodney Nunley and Lorrie; grandchildren, Tommy Anderson and Michelle, Kristie Anderson and Dena, Brandon Nunley, Tonya Tamplin and James, Shane Turnage and Fran, Dustin Nunley and Jessica, Michelle Johnson and Bryan, Tabitha Yule and Rode' and Victoria Strickland and Seth; as well as numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
The Family suggests that any memorials may be made to Countryside Christian Church, 7149 Brossette Road, Shreveport, LA, 71129 or the Shriners Hospitals for Children
in Shreveport, 3100 Samford Avenue, Shreveport LA 71103.