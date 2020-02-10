|
Rita Fruge'
Shreveport, LA - Rita Olivier Curtis Bass Fruge' age 95, passed away peacefully on February 7, 2020 in Shreveport, Louisiana.
Ms. Rita Fruge' was born to Ivy Frances Olivier and Leontine Boudreaux on December 15, 1924 in Shreveport, Louisiana. She attended St. Vincent Academy, Shreveport, LA and McKenzie Business College, Chattanooga, TN. She was employed for 20 years with Free's A/C & Heating, Nelson Oil & Gas and Nelson Energy from April 1980 until February 2020. She worked with both companies in the accounting department. She received the Diocesan Medal of Honor from Holy Rosary Church in 1996. She was a member of St. Jude's Guild of Holy Rosary Church since 1986 and serve as President of Holy Rosary Guild from February 1983 until June 2005, 22 years. She was a member of Marian Auxiliary of the Knights of Columbus Council # 3779, where she served as president from 1983-1995 and 1992-2000, 10 years and Treasurer since 2001. She served as State Liaison Officer for the Auxiliary for 8 years. She received the Outstanding Older Worker of Louisiana Award in 2002 representing Louisiana in Washington, DC.
Ms. Rita Fruge' was preceded in death by her husbands, Clifton L. Curtis, James C. Bass, and Frank D. Fruge'; parents, Ivy F. Olivier and Leontine Boudreaux Olivier; brothers, Daniel B. Olivier, Charles F. Oliver; sisters, Onezia "Nita" Olivier Chapman, Lorraine Olivier Joyner; great-great grandson, Mason J. Hogan; son in law, Ronald Carlson; brother in law, James Joyner; grandparents, Mr. & Mrs. Edward D. Olivier, Mr. & Mrs. Jules Boudreaux; stepson and daughter in law, Thomas C. Bass & Ann M. Kendrick; aunts and uncles. Ms. Rita Fruge' is survived by her daughters, Loretta Bass Carlson and Linda Bass Hogan & husband Jesse E. Hogan; sister in law, Opal Olivier; two stepsons, Jerry W. Fruge' & wife Marian and Ronald D. Fruge' and wife Tina; grandchildren, Tammy Greenwood and husband Jon, Teresa Ellis and husband Chad, Timothy Carlson and wife Tess, Michelle Swinney and husband Jeff, Heidi Hume and husband Russ, April Anderson, Mark Kendrick and wife Cookie, David Kendrick, Jerry Wayne Fruge', Clair and husband Ryan, Sarah Claire, Lisa Fruge' and Trey; great grandchildren, Jessica and Trent, Victoria, Nicholas, Zachary and Morgan, Lauren, Sarah and Chris, Jackson, Duke, Blaise, Josh and Alyssa, Samantha, Haleigh, Whitney, Benjamin and Tasia, Duncan and Pyper, Rachell and Andrew, Christy and Eric, Nicholas and Lisa; and great-great grandchildren, Marley, Lilah, Ally, Owen, Kinsley, Grayson, Myles, Madison, Brantley, Braylee and Charlie.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Rose-Neath Southside Chapel, 2500 Southside Drive, Shreveport, LA. Vigil and Rosary will be conducted at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday. Funeral services will be conducted at 12:00 noon on Friday, February 14, 2020 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 315 Marshall St, Shreveport, LA. Father Rothel Price will be officiating the service. Graveside services will follow at Forest Park East Cemetery, 3700 St Vincent Ave, Shreveport, LA.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Dick and Sherri Nelson and their children, Lynn Perkins and all of Rita's Nelson Energy family for their love and support.
Published in Shreveport Times from Feb. 10 to Feb. 13, 2020