Rita Mooney Caldwell
Shreveport - Mrs. Rita Mooney Caldwell passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019 after a lengthy battle with Parkinson's.
Rita was a teacher for sixteen years in Catholic Schools and another 27 years in Caddo Parish Schools. She loved music, traveling and entertaining her extended family.
Visitation will be held from 5 until 7 pm with a Rosary following at 7 pm on Friday, October 25, at Osborn Funeral Home in Shreveport, LA. A funeral service will begin at 10:30 am on Saturday, October 26, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Shreveport, LA. Officiating will be Fr. Matthew Long of St. Joseph Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Forest Park Cemetery, St. Vincent Ave.
Rita was preceded in death by her husband, Paul (1985). She is survived by her son, David Caldwell and wife, Bethany Storm Caldwell; grandchildren, Sean, Rosanna, and Samantha; her sister, Helen King; and her brothers, Patrick Mooney and wife, Shelby and Michael Mooney.
The family requests that memorials be made to the Parkinson's Foundation (Parkinson.org) or Dominican Sisters of Mary, Mother of the Eucharist (sistersofmary.org)
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Wellbridge of Grand Blanc, MI and Reverence Hospice.
Published in Shreveport Times from Oct. 23 to Oct. 26, 2019