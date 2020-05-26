|
|
Rita Pate Bates
Shreveport - A graveside service for Rita Bates will be held on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Centuries Memorial Park, Mansfield Road, Shreveport. Rita was born on February 3, 1943 in Shreveport, Louisiana to Clyde and Marguerite Pate and passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, May 24, 2020. Officiating the service will be Pastor Dennis Williams.
She spent many valiant years battling rheumatoid arthritis and, most recently, dementia. We take solace in the knowledge that she is now pain free in the arms of her Lord and Savior. She grew up in Shreveport and graduated from Fair Park High School in 1961. Following high school, after working for a few years at the Downtown United Jewelers, she met her sweetheart, Jim, on a blind date set up by a friend. Jim was a Barksdale Airforce Base Airman and was taken by Rita's charm. They married a year later and started their 47 year journey together at their residence on Finley Drive in Shreveport. Rita worked at United Jewelers for over 20 years, while lending her support to Jim in his career as a Certified Public Accountant. Together they were active members of the Bossier Civitan Club and travelled to many national conventions together. Rita, along with Jim, was also a volunteer with . Until her health prevented her from continuing on, she assisted with the preparation and awarding of ribbons and medals to the athletes at the state, area, and local events.
Rita is preceded by her parents and her brother, Robby Pate. Surviving Rita is her beloved husband of 47 years, James Bates, as well as several cousins.
Always a fine lady, "Miss Rita" will be remembered by those who knew her best for her love of Santa Claus, milk chocolate and QVC shopping—she got many "bargains"!
Jim is grateful for the loyalty and support of Rita's caregivers, Shiera and April Foster, as well as Christus Hospice.
In memory of Rita, in lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials may be made to NW Area , 46 Louis Prima Drive, Ste A, Covington, LA 70433.
Published in Shreveport Times from May 26 to May 29, 2020