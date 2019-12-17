Services
Rita Putch Flynn Coleman

Rita Putch Flynn Coleman Obituary
Rita Putch Flynn Coleman

Caddo Parish - Rita Putch Flynn Coleman, native of Shreveport Bossier, died on Friday, December 13, 2019, in Richardson, Texas, where she made her home.

Rita, born on June 14, 1938 in Bossier City, Louisiana, graduated from St. Vincent's Academy in Shreveport, Louisiana, in 1956. She married Thomas E. Flynn in 1957, and they had three children, Chuck Flynn, Cynthia Flynn and Melanie Crutcher. In 1973 Rita married Ronald R. Coleman and settled in Texas. After raising children, Rita continued her education receiving her Certificate in Interior Design from St. Mary's University in San Antonio, Texas.

Rita is survived by her husband Ron Coleman, three children, two stepchildren, and eight grandchildren.

A Memorial Service is scheduled for Friday, December 20, 2019 at 11 am at The Heights Church in Richardson, Texas. To view more, please go to: www. west-hurttfuneralhome.com.
Published in Shreveport Times from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019
