Memorial service
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
5:00 PM
Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Bossier City
2201 Airline Drive
Bossier City, LA 71111
1971 - 2019
Robert A. Cox Obituary
Robert A. Cox

Benton, La - A memorial service for Robert A. Cox will be at 5 p.m. on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at the Rose-Neath Bossier Chapel. Visitation will be prior to the service from 4 p.m. until 5 p.m. at the funeral home. Robert was born May 21, 1971 in Columbus, OH and passed away September 25, 2019 in Bossier City, LA. He a veteran of the United States Army.

He was preceded in death by his father, Robert M. Cox.

Robert is survived by his mother, Sharilyn Bruner of Minden, LA; son, Garrett Cox of Minden, LA; daughters, Sidney Cox of Haughton, LA, Brittney Cox of Shreveport, LA and a grandson, Kayden Zamora.
Published in Shreveport Times on Sept. 28, 2019
