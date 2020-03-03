|
Robert A. Osuna
Bossier City - Robert A. Osuna, 73, of Bossier City, died on March 1, 2020. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, March 5 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Mark's Cathedral, 908 Rutherford Street in Shreveport, followed by a brief reception at the church. An inurnment ceremony will take place at Hillcrest Memorial Park at 601 Highway 80 East in Haughton.
Robert was born in San Francisco, California on June 21, 1946. When he was a toddler, he and his mother came home to Bossier City, LA. Except for his years of service in the United States Navy, he lived his life in Bossier. He was preceded in death by his mother, Ruby Katherine Elliott Rebouche and his stepfather, James Harvey Rebouche. Even though they did not share a name, Harvey was Robert's true father in every sense. He is survived by his brother, Darrell Rebouche of Shreveport; sister-in-law, Claire Rebouche; nephew, Christopher Rebouche, of Bossier City and niece, Madeleine Rebouche, of Durham, North Carolina. He was married and divorced but his former wife and step-children were loving and attentive to him later in life, especially, as he recovered from one of his many life-threatening experiences.
Robert lived with seizures, but admirably refused to surrender to them. Nonetheless, they profoundly impacted his life and ultimately ended it.
He was not allowed to drive because of his illness, so he would walk along Barksdale Boulevard to accomplish his daily errands, which was noticed by people who live in the area with a mixture of curiosity and amusement. Some would extend the kindness of offering him rides, which was a gift because he never allowed his health to limit his autonomy.
He was a plumber who worked for several companies in Shreveport and Bossier City, most notably Rebouche Plumbing & Heating in Bossier City, and finished his career as a civilian worker at Barksdale Air Force Base. His co-workers at Barksdale knew him well, and he was grateful to many of them for the support they offered him over the years. He also developed enduring relationships with neighbors in his south Bossier City neighborhood as they vigilantly monitored his activities and welfare. They rallied to his aid on many occasions.
He was extraordinarily devoted to his mother, and she would often say she had him so young they essentially grew up together. Robert would reminisce about his boyhood with his parents, saying "we never had a lot, but we were always together." And so, once again they are.
