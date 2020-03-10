|
|
Robert A. Roy, Jr.
Shreveport - Rob took his final checkered flag on Saturday, March 7, 2020, after a brief illness. He was a proud US Navy veteran. He attended Notre Dame University and remained a fierce Irish supporter until his death. While he worked as an engineer, he was most proud of his architectural millwork enterprise.
Rob wore many hats. He was a brilliant teacher, and loved to pass on his knowledge. He was quick to help his children, and was selfless in innumerable ways. A creative mind, there was nothing that he couldn't build, and he was meticulous in his work. His quirks and sense of humor made him the man, father and husband that he was.
He passed his love of dirt track racing to his children- "The Gentleman Rob Roy" was well-known and respected as a driver, and was the most dedicated pit-crew member to his sons. 7-Up racing team will live on in his memory.
Rob is survived by his wife of 52 years, Linda; his 5 children: son, Robert (Meridith), daughter, Jeananne Self, daughter, Mary Pierce (Paul), son, David, and son, Mark (Samantha); 9 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and 2 sisters, Rita Gwinn and Betty Vallee (Collins).
He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Lois Whatley Roy and Robert A. Roy, Sr., and brother, Bill Roy.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the staff at Christus Highland: ER, Endoscopy, ICU, Radiology, Lab and Respiratory Therapy, Dr. Alan Borne, Dr. Scott Howard, Dr. Arthur Poch and special friends who have made this difficult time bearable.
A visitation will be held from 9 until 11 am on Saturday, March 14, at Osborn Funeral Home, with a memorial service and rosary to follow. A family burial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Msgr. Clayton Scholarship Fund at St. Joseph Catholic Church or to Loyola College Preparatory School.
Published in Shreveport Times from Mar. 10 to Mar. 13, 2020