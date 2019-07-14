Services
Rose Neath Funeral Homes Inc. - Southside Chapel
2500 Southside Drive
Shreveport, LA 71118
(318) 687-1256
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Rose Neath Funeral Homes Inc. - Southside Chapel
2500 Southside Drive
Shreveport, LA 71118
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Rose Neath Funeral Homes Inc. - Southside Chapel
2500 Southside Drive
Shreveport, LA 71118
Shreveport - Funeral services for Robert Allgood, 86, will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Rose-Neath Southside Chapel with Reverend Rocky Maddox officiating. Visitation with the family will be held from 10:00 am until 11:00 am on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 prior to the funeral service at the funeral home. Interment will follow services at Forest Park West Cemetery.

Robert was born in Summerfield, LA to Robert Lester Allgood and Effie May Thurmon Allgood and passed away on July 12, 2019. He retired from SWEPCO after many years. Robert was also a long time member of Rose Park Baptist Church.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents and brother, DeForrest Allgood. Left to honor his memories are his beloved wife of 67 years, Eva Allgood; son, Ben Allgood and wife Cindy; daughter, Debbie Smith and husband Stan; sister, Carolyn Allgood; grandchildren, Natalie Dickens and husband Ragan, Jared Allgood and wife Jordan, Katie Bivins and husband Adam, Christopher Smith and Jamie Smith; great grandchildren, Aubrey, Bentley, Chaney, Jack, James and Jessa.

Honoring Robert as pallbearers will be Christopher Smith, Ragan Dickens, Jared Allgood, Stan Smith, Adam Bivins and Marty Thompson.
Published in Shreveport Times from July 14 to July 16, 2019
