Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Alost
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. Robert Alost

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dr. Robert Alost Obituary
Dr. Robert Alost

Former Northwestern State University president Dr. Robert Alost, who led the university from 1986-1996, died Friday, April 10, after a long illness. Dr. Robert Alost was born on January 13, 1935 in New Orleans, LA to John Ernest Alost and Estelle Moore Alost. He is survived by his wife, Yvonne Alost of Natchitoches. He is also survived by his former wife, Alma Alost of Natchitoches, their sons and extended families: Michael A. Alost and wife Becky of Dallas, TX, Stan L. Alost and wife Paige of Athens, OH, and Wesley S. Alost and wife Amy of Dallas, TX; 8 grandchildren, including Laura Alost Perrin and husband David, John Michael Alost, Melissa Alost, Christopher Alost and wife Rachel, Mary Paige Alost, Aidan Alost, Nolan Alost, and Caleb Alost; as well as 2 great-grandchildren, Patrick and Emilyse Perrin.

Dr. Alost was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, John E. "Jack" Alost, Jr. He is also survived by his sister, Suzi Alost Reid of Ft. Worth, TX and brother Thomas E. Alost of Santa Teresa, NM and numerous nieces and nephews. A private family service will be held at a later date and a public memorial is planned for this fall. A memorial scholarship has been established at Northwestern and donations can be made to the NSU Foundation, 535 University Parkway, Natchitoches, LA 71497 for the Dr. Robert Alost Memorial Scholarship.
Published in Shreveport Times from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -