|
|
Robert "Bob" Anderson
Chief Master Sergeant (Ret) Robert "Bob" Anderson, 72, unexpectedly passed away on January 31, 2020 from heart complications. Bob loved his family and friends so hard and as soon as he knew we knew how much, the Lord called him home.
Bob was born to Marvin "Buddy" and Jinnie Ve Anderson on January 5, 1948, in Kilgore, Texas. He grew up in Shreveport, Louisiana with his parents and his childhood best friend, who he was also lucky enough to call his younger brother, Roger Lynn Anderson. He attended Woodlawn High School and later earned numerous degrees, including two doctorates.
He served as the Command Chief Master Sergeant of the 147th Fighter Wing at Ellington Field, Texas Air National Guard. As a Reservist at Barksdale AFB, he served as the Security Force Manager of the 917th Security Force Squadron and as First Sergeant for both the 917th Security Force Squadron and 917th Medical Squadrons.
His awards and citations include the Bronze Star, Meritorious Service Medal/ 3 devices, Air Force Commendation/1 device, Air Force Achievement Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, and the Iraqi Freedom Medal.
He was a member of the Air Force Security Forces Association, Air Force Sergeants Association, Air Force Association, American Legion, and Veterans of Foreign Wars ().
Bob was co-author of The Survivalist Series with the late Jerry and Sharon Ahern (starting with book #30). Additionally, he authored his own set of novels: The TAC Leader Series; Sarge, What Now, Grandfather Speaks, and Anderson's Rules.
Bob is preceded in death by his father, Marvin "Buddy" Anderson and his loving grandparents. He is survived by his doting wife of 24 years, Pamela D. Anderson, Seymour, MO; his mother JinnieVe Anderson, Shreveport, LA; his son , John Robert Saner Anderson (Beth Anderson), Blanchard, LA; his daughter, Michelle "Shelley" Dyan Anderson, Benton LA; his beloved grandchildren, Sarah Jayne Anderson Lancon; James Lancon; Rachel Michelle Moore; Kayleigh Elizabeth Anderson; Joshua Robert Anderson Moore; and Seth Matthew Beitel Moore; his brother, Roger Lynn Anderson (Shirley Anderson); his mother-in-law, Ina Desselle, along with Pam's siblings and numerous nieces and nephews; his nieces, Jessica Anderson Migues, Marisa Anderson Applebury, Amanda Young Hammer, Christie Eaton Helmer, Carrie Eaton Jones and his nephew, Trey Young. He is also survived by numerous friends, each of whom he considered family—a testament to his character.
Bob will be remembered for his timely wit, fierce loyalty, sense of honor, love of country, and as the best husband, father, grandfather, and friend possible.
Known as PPB (Pawpaw Bob) by his grandchildren, he and Pammaw were active grandparents. PPB taught them all many important lessons and values: To forge a deep love of country, to always believe in themselves and their abilities, to trust in his unyielding love of them, and to look for the magic in the universe.
In lieu of flowers, we, the family, ask that all of you stay in touch with us. If he thought of you as his friend or family, then you will also remain our friend and family. If you would like to donate in his memory, please consider the , Veterans of Foreign Wars (), the American Legion, () or any charities affiliated with helping Veterans.
Per his wishes, he did not want a funeral, but instead a time for those who loved him to come together for a fun time. In honoring those wishes, we are holding a Celebration of Life at the Lowe-McFarlane America Legion Post #14, 5315 South Lakeshore Dr, Shreveport LA 71109 on Saturday, February 8th at 1:00PM.
Published in Shreveport Times from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020