Rose Neath Funeral Homes Inc. - Southside Chapel
2500 Southside Drive
Shreveport, LA 71118
Robert Anderson Jr.

Robert Anderson Jr. Obituary
Robert Anderson, Jr.

Safe Harbor, FL - Robert Edwin Anderson, Jr. age 63, passed away on March 6, 2020 in Safe Harbor, Florida.

Mr. Anderson was born to Reverend Bob & Rochelle (Reeves) Anderson on March 13, 1956 in Shreveport, Louisiana.Robert dances to his own special drum beat. He was a momma's boy, a preacher's son, full of dreams and adventures. He loved cars, football especially the Dallas Cowboys, Disco and Country music, boating and skiing with his uncles, and spending time with both of his grandfathers.

Mr. Anderson was preceded in death by his fathers; grandparents, Russell and Jewel Reeves, Alvin and Dee Anderson. He is survived by his mother; sisters, Susan Mckey, Janet Blankenship (Dane) along with Allie, Carlee and Preslee Blankenship; uncles, Larry Anderson (Helen), Rodney Reeves, Rusty Reeves (Judy).

Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Rose-Neath Southside Chapel, 2500 Southside Drive, Shreveport, LA. Funeral services will be followed at 12:00 noon. Dr. Dane Blankenship will be officiating the service. Graveside services will follow at Forest Park West Cemetery, 4000 Meriwether Rd, Shreveport, LA.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to Antioch Affection, 18030 Cascades Ave. Baton Rouge, LA 70810.
Published in Shreveport Times from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020
