Robert Andy Smith



Mansfield, LA - Funeral services honoring the life of Robert Andy Smith, 67, will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at Rose-Neath Chapel in Mansfield, LA with Rev. Al Sale officiating. Burial will follow at Sloan Cemetery in Mansfield, LA. The family will receive friends at Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Mansfield, LA on Monday, February 25, 2019, from 5 p.m. till 8 p.m.



Robert was born July 19, 1951 in Mansfield, LA and entered into rest on February 22, 2019 in Shreveport, LA. He was owner/operator of Smith Accounting Services locating in Mansfield for 39 years. He was preceded in death by his parents Robert Lee Smith, Jr. and Louise Oldham Smith.



Those left behind to cherish his memory are sister, Sherry Lewis and husband, Ardis of Mansfield, LA; brothers, Jeffrey O. Smith and wife, Jeanne of Shreveport, LA, John A. Smith and wife, Renee of Stonewall, LA, Matthew L. Smith and wife, Keila of Shreveport; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives.



Honoring Robert as pallbearers will be Jeffrey O. Smith, John A. Smith, Matthew L. Smith, Josh D. Smith, Josh M. Smith, Bryan Atkins, John D. Smith and David Calhoun. Honorary pallbearers will be Austin Smith, Newell Atkins and Ardis Lewis. Published in Shreveport Times on Feb. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary