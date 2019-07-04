|
|
Robert Arthur "Sonny" Stinson
- - September 19, 1933 - June 30, 2019
Sonny was preceded in death by his mother, Catherine Vaughan Stinson, and his father, Robert James "Boots" Stinson. He is survived by his wife, Betty Windham Stinson, and his brother Tommy Grey Stinson (Margaret). Sons Robert Grey Stinson (Kim), Blake Windham Stinson (Kak), and daughter Janet Stevens Willis (David). Two granddaughters, Jennifer Grey Stinson and Grace Willis. Five step-grandchildren, Lauren Osborne Ray (Sam), Michael Osborne, Katie Flurry (Clayton), David Nelson (Karen), and Benjamin Nelson. Five step-great grandchildren, Brennan, Jack, and Luke Flurry, Cameron Nelson, and Rowan Ray. A host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives that were extra special to him. Sonny was also loved by many close friends and neighbors.
Following a year at GA Tech, graduation from LSU, and his service in the U.S. Air Force, Sonny returned home to Gilliam, LA where he took over the family farm and other responsibilities. His brother, Tommy, later joined him in farming, raising cattle, co-owning Gilliam Service & Supply and operating a small oil and gas business. He served on the board of Louisiana Land Bank for over forty-five years and was active in other agricultural groups. He loved his local community and his church where he taught Sunday-School, led the youth group, and helped in any way he could. He enjoyed golf, tennis, and especially hunting in the hill country of TX and in Wyoming. Gilliam was always home until moving to The Oaks of Louisiana in September of 2017.
A time of celebration and remembrance will be held at 10:30AM, Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Gilliam United Methodist Church in Gilliam, LA.
Sonny will be greatly missed by all. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Saint Jude's, Gilliam United Methodist Church or Franklin Graham Ministries.
Published in Shreveport Times on July 4, 2019