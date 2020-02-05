|
|
Robert "Bob" Madison Griffin
Shreveport - Robert "Bob" Madison Griffin died on Monday, February 3, 2020, in his hometown of Shreveport, Louisiana after complications of a recent illness. He was 85 years old.
Bob was born on August 8, 1934, in Lake Village, Arkansas, where he later went to an orphanage in Monticello, Arkansas with his six siblings. A few months later, Eugene and Leah Griffin adopted Bob and raised him in Fort Smith, Arkansas.
Bob attended the University of Arkansas on a band scholarship where he graduated with a bachelor's degree. He went on to graduate school on an acting scholarship at the University of Nebraska.
After college, Bob spent a short time in the U.S. Army before he went to work for a movie company in St. Louis and appeared in an Off-Broadway show in New York.
When he returned to Arkansas, he went to work for a radio station in Fort Smith and then moved on to Texarkana. After joining KSLA TV in 1961 as a staff announcer, he hosted a children's show "Bob and His Buddies" through the 1960's. It wasn't long before he focused solely on sports.
His coverage of high school sports, particularly football, made him both a legend and like a treasured family member to generations of youth and fans in the area for over six decades. Bob also became known for his travel stories which not only aired on KSLA TV but throughout the Southwest and in some cases nationally and internationally.
Bob's career garnered him numerous awards. In 2018, he was inducted into the Gold Circle of the Mid-America Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. He was also awarded the Louisiana Sports Writer's Association's "Distinguished Service Award," the Independence Bowl Foundation's "Sportsman of the Year" and named "Mr. Shreveport" in 2004. Bob was enshrined in the Centenary College of Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame. He earned the National Football Foundation Northwest Louisiana chapter's "Contribution to Amateur Football" Award, the Louisiana Association of Broadcaster's "Lifetime Achievement" Award and was named Sportscaster of the Year and Ark-La-Tex Sports Museum of Champions "Man of the Year". He also received the prestigious "Bridge Award" from Community Renewal and was appointed Shreveport-Bossier's "Goodwill Ambassador."
In his later years, Bob's series "Living the Good Life" became a regular feature on KTBS TV. He also hosted a weekly Christian radio show on KEEL. Bob was always outspoken about his love for Jesus and how knowing Jesus was the only real way to peace and "the good life."
On the rare occasion Bob wasn't working, you could find him drinking coffee at Rhino Coffee or enjoying a piece of pie from Strawn's. Fittingly, on the last full day of his life he watched the Super Bowl with his wife.
Bob will be forever remembered by the love of his life, Denise; their children, Katy McCown and her husband, Luke, and Kristy Payne and her husband, Keith; ten grandchildren: Seth, Will, Jacob, Caleb, Jonah, Elijah, Micah, Annah, Isaiah and Leah; brother, Clifford Dunn and wife, Peggy and numerous nieces and nephews and a host of extended relatives who loved him dearly.
A funeral service celebrating Bob's life is scheduled for 2:00 p.m., Friday, February 7, 2020 at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Shreveport. The service will be officiated by Dr. Chad Hardbarger. Honoring Bob as pallbearers will be Jimmy Graves, Jere Grice, Josh Hale, Rogers Hampton, Doug Ireland, Boyd Parker, Tony Taglavore, Gene Taylor and Bo Worley. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Bob's ten grandchildren. A family only graveside ceremony will follow.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials may be made to Community Renewal, 838 Margaret Place, Shreveport, LA 71101 or the .
Published in Shreveport Times from Feb. 5 to Feb. 9, 2020