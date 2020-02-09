|
Robert Clayton Baucum
Shreveport - Shreveport, La - Funeral services for Robert "Bobby" Clayton Baucum will be held Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in 204 Patton Avenue, Shreveport, Louisiana with Father Matthew Long officiating. A reception will be held in the Family Life Center immediately following the funeral. A visitation will be held Monday, February 10 at Rose Neath's Chapel, 1815 Marshall Street from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Robert Clayton Baucum was born August 28, 1953 and passed away Saturday, February 8, 2020 at his home surrounded by family.
Bobby earned his pharmacist degree from the University of Louisiana in Monroe and his Master of Business Administration from Louisiana State University in Shreveport. His impeccable work ethic led to many doctors asking for him by name.
Bobby's children's fondest memories of their dad were how he would play with them as children almost becoming a child himself. He loved the Saints and LSU Tigers, making people laugh, and dining out. As a die-hard Saints fan, he attended games for over 40 years. He loved music, and during his illness found solace in listening to music, especially at night.
He was preceded in death by his parents Ina Crain and Benjamin Clayton Baucum; his father-in-law, John Kelton Rambin and brothers-in-law, David Lee Rambin and Paul Fitzgerald Rambin. He is survived by his wife, Gina Rambin Baucum, his daughter, Brittany O'con Baucum and husband, Jimmy Parrish and son, Clayton Paul Baucum; his sister, Nancy Kerley and husband, James; their sons, and his many Rambin siblings, in-laws, nieces and nephews. The family would also like to recognize Ron Tuminello, Bobby's friend since college, who faithfully visited Bobby throughout all the years of his illness.
Bobby's ashes will be spread in Rambin, and in the places the family went to on mini vacations -- Galveston, Hot Springs, and New Orleans.
The family would like to thank Dr. Richard Zweig, Dr. Roan Flenniken and the support staff of CHRISTUS Hospice including Denise and Brenda. A special thanks to our personal chef/brother-in-law, Jeff Jackson.
The last six years of our dad's illness have been extremely difficult on our Mom. She could not have made it without the love and support from all her siblings and her mom. Our hope and advice to others who have, or have a loved one with, Parkinson's is to be mindful that people with Parkinson's rights are protected under the Americans with Disabilities Act.
The family requests in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to , PO Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741 or The , 8180 Greensboro Drive, Suite 400 McLean, VA 22102.
Published in Shreveport Times from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020