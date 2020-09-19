1/1
Robert "Bob" Craig
Robert "Bob" Craig

Shreveport - Robert "Bob" Craig was born August 4, 1946 in Shreveport, Louisiana to Orville and Mattie Craig and passed away September 12, 2020.

A private family service was held Friday, September 18, 2020 at Rose-Neath Marshall Street Chapel.

Bob served in the Army National Guard and retired from Center Point Energy after 44 years of loyal service.

He was preceded in death by his parents. Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Pam Craig; daughters, Michele Smith and Clarissa Martinez and husband, José; son, Brandon Blake; grandchildren, Lauren Smith and Stormi Addison and husband, Josh, Collen Akler and BreAnna Martinez; brothers, Ronnie Craig and wife, Barbara and Kenneth Craig and his little brown dog, Maks (VeVe).

In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials may be made to the Caddo-Bossier Cancer Foundation League, Inc., 3300 Albert L. Bicknell Dr. #3, Shreveport, LA 71103 or www.caddo-bossiercancerfoundationleague.org/Donations.






Published in Shreveport Times from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Shreveport
1815 Marshall Street
Shreveport, LA 71101
(318) 222-0348
