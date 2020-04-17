|
Robert Crews Turnham
Shreveport - Robert Crews Turnham passed away on April 15, 2020 surrounded by his loving family who adored him. Bob was born on May 19, 1930 in Cuero, Texas to Mr. and Mrs. John Cornelius Turnham. He had one sibling, Dr. John (Bill) Cornelius Turnham, Jr. who predeceased him. He was married to Mona Axum Turnham. They loved and cherished each other for over 65 wonderful years.
Bob graduated from The University of Texas with a Petroleum Engineering degree and was a member of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity, the Rams Horn Engineering Society and had the honor of being a Texas Cowboy and Goodfellow. He was a distinguished Lieutenant in the Army during the Korean War and remained very patriotic and faithful to his country. He was also active in his community, previously serving as the President of East Ridge Country Club, a member of the Board of Directors of The Shreveport Petroleum Club and a member of the Scottish Rite. In addition, Bob was also very active at Broadmoor Baptist Church, previously serving as a member of the Board of Directors, Chairman of the Deacon Body and member of various committees.
Bob was the ultimate gentleman, who lived his life with grace, love, humility and passion for his family, friends, country and God. One of his favorite scriptures was Philippians 4:13: "I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me."
In addition to being a loving husband to Mona, Bob (Pop) showed such love and interest in his children and grandchildren that his passing will leave a very big void in their lives. However, the family is comforted knowing that Pop knew how much he was loved, as it was conveyed to him each time they were together.
Bob is survived by his wife of 65 years, Mona Axum Turnham; his children, Robert Crews Turnham, Jr. and wife, Elissa Gomez Turnham of Houston Texas and Donna Turnham Holt and husband, Marshall Alan Holt of Arrington, Tennessee; and his grandchildren, Adrian Crews Turnham and wife and child Lauren Reynolds Turnham and Walker Crews Turnham of Houston, Texas, Kathryn Elizabeth Turnham of Austin, Texas, Marshall Alan Holt, Jr. of New Orleans, Louisiana, Turner Holt Wilson and husband, Matthew Howard Wilson of Nashville, Tennessee, and Robert Crews Holt of Arrington, Tennessee.
The family looks forward to a memorial service in the future to celebrate Bob's life and is thankful for all of the outpouring of love from family and friends.
Published in Shreveport Times from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020