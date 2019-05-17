Services Osborn Funeral Home - Shreveport 3631 Southern Avenue Shreveport , LA 71104 318-865-8426 Visitation 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Osborn Funeral Home Vigil 6:00 PM Osborn Funeral Home Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Cathedral of St. John Berchmans Cathedral 939 Jordan Street View Map Resources More Obituaries for Robert Hyde Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Robert Daniel "Smokey" Hyde Jr.

Shreveport - Robert Daniel "Smokey" Hyde, Jr. passed away on May 15, 2019, at his home in Bossier City, Louisiana. Visitation will be held on Sunday, May 19, from 4:00 until 6:00 pm with a vigil service following at 6 pm at Osborn Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:00 am on Monday, May 20, 2019, at the Cathedral of St. John Berchmans Cathedral, 939 Jordan Street. Officiating will be Rev. Peter B. Mangum. Interment will follow at Forest Park Cemetery. A reception will follow at East Ridge Country Club.



Smokey was born in Abilene, Texas, on July 7, 1937. He graduated from Wichita Falls High School. He attended Texas A&M University and earned a degree in Business Administration. While at A&M, he served in the Corps of Cadets, and was Head Yell Leader in 1959. Throughout his college career and the rest of his life, Smokey's greatest passion was following Texas A&M football. He never missed an Aggies football game. He credited the four years he spent at Texas A&M to teaching him discipline, management skills and responsibility, which he utilized throughout his life. After graduating from Texas A&M, Smokey joined the United States Army. As a Captain in the Army, he served as an Artillery Instructor in the Nike Ajax Missile Program from 1960-1963.



Smokey began his career in broadcasting as a salesman and sales manager for KROD and KHEY in El Paso, Texas. He enjoyed his career in broadcasting because he loved helping local businesses grow with creative advertising ideas. In 1971, Smokey moved to Shreveport, La., and bought KRMD radio. He ran the station and received many awards throughout the years as its owner. KRMD was named "Country Music Radio Station of the Year" by the National Academy of Country Music in 1984. KRMD was also awarded "Station of the Year" by the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters in 1985. In the late 1980s and the 1990s, Smokey and his late wife, Shirley Hyde, started Stay in Touch Paging/Thrifty Paging in North Louisiana and East Texas. He served many commercial customers and retail customers with the best paging network in the region. As a result, Stay in Touch Paging/Thrifty Paging became the second-largest paging company in Louisiana. Smokey also partnered in Budget PrePay, Inc., which provided residential home phone services throughout 38 states. During his retirement years, Smokey started and enjoyed being involved in Friendly Powersports, with dealerships in Baton Rouge and Slidell, LA. The dealerships have earned the honors of being the highest-selling Yamaha and Honda dealerships in the US. Smokey was a true entrepreneur, before the word became fashionable.



Smokey loved his Catholic faith. Throughout his life, he was a strong supporter of Catholic organizations, including being a Knight of the Holy Sepulcher. He was actively involved in the local community. He served as president of Holiday In Dixie, and president of the Independence Bowl in 1985. Smokey and his good friend Jerry Black were instrumental in the creation of the Independence Bowl.



One of Smokey's passions was his love of antique cars. Throughout his life, he collected and restored many makes and models of antique cars. He said he loved nothing more than creating beautiful cars from old pieces of junk.



Smokey was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Robert Daniel Hyde; his wife, Shirley Hyde; and his sister, Sandra Hyde. He is survived by daughter, Eva Hyde and her sons: Matthew Myatt, Nick and Alex Beard; daughter, Liz Donahue and her children: Brandon and Sarah Donahue; son, Danny Hyde, his wife, Emily and their children: Daniel and Claire Hyde; son, Stephen Hyde, his wife, Casey and their children: Ben, Max, Simon and Chloe Hyde. He is also survived by his sister, Jeanine Hyde.



Smokey was a proud and loving father and grandfather. He loved to laugh, and he always said that all he wanted in life was to put a smile on everyone's face.



In lieu of flowers, please offer a donation to the Cathedral of St. John Berchmans, 939 Jordan Street, Shreveport, LA 71101, or to the . Published in Shreveport Times from May 17 to May 19, 2019