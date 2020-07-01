1/1
Robert E. "Bob" Mowry Sr.
Robert E. "Bob" Mowry, Sr.

Bossier City - Services to honor the life of TSgt. Robert E. "Bob" Mowry, USAF, Ret. will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, July 3, 2020, at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Hill Crest Memorial Park. The family will receive guests on Thursday evening from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Bob, age 78, was born on November 19, 1941, in Inglewood, CA to parents, Merlin Albert and Glennabelle Mowry and passed away on June 30, 2020. He was raised in Beatrice, NE, and graduated from Beatrice High School in 1959. Following graduation in 1959, Bob joined the U.S. Air Force and served his country with pride until 1979, retiring at Barksdale A.F.B. Bob also taught at Shreveport/Bossier VOTECH from 1980 until 2000. He enjoyed being outdoors, hunting, fishing, collecting antique cars, and was a member of Bullseye Hunting Club, and Antique and Classic Car Association.

Bob is survived by his children, Christina Fuessel and husband Terry, Wendy Heber and husband Greg, and Robert Mowry, Jr. and wife Rebecca; his siblings, Mary Hettinger, and Donald Mowry and wife Martha; along with numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents.

Pallbearers are Jason Kirkland, Bobby Kirkland, Anthony Zmek, Matt Rabinowitz, Jerry Thomas, Brian Stier, Scott Collier, and Jonathan DePriest. Honorary pallbearers are John Kirkland, Bennie Cate, Joe Brocato, John Opphile, Ray Thorn, Troy Slinkard, and members of the Bullseye Hunting Club.

You may offer condolences to the family and sign the online guest book by visiting www.hillcrestmemorialfh.com.






Published in Shreveport Times from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home
601 US Highway 80 East
Haughton, LA 71037
3189499415
Thank You.
