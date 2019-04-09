|
Robert Earl "Bob" Mathis
Dubberly, LA - Memorial services for Robert Earl "Bob" Mathis, 69, of Dubberly, LA will be held at 11:00 A.M., Tuesday, April 9, 2019 in Ringgold First United Methodist Church, Ringgold, LA. Officiating will be Rev. Mark Benge assisted by Rev. Stephanie Kidd and Jimmie Blackwell. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. until service time at the church Tuesday.
Bob was born November 26, 1949 in Shreveport, LA and passed away April 6, 2019 at his residence in Dubberly, LA. He was a 1967 graduate of Fair Park High School in Shreveport, LA. He obtained his Bachelors' Degree in Medical Technology at Northeast State University and went on to get his Masters' Degree in Chemistry at Louisiana Tech University. He was a United States Veteran, serving in the Army and the Air Force. He was in the Vietnam War. Bob was a member of the Bienville Parish Volunteer Fire Department. He was preceded in death by his mother, Betty Sistrunk and twin brother, Ronney Mathis.
Left to cherish his memory include his wife of 50 years, Cindy Mathis of Dubberly, LA; sons and daughters-in-law, Brad and Jennifer Mathis of Galliano, LA and Greg and Sara Mathis of Niceville, FL; brother, David Mathis and wife, Cindy of Haughton, LA; sister, Dianne Rodgers of Aurora, CO; grandchildren, Andrew Mathis, Ethan Mathis, John Austin Pitre, Keri Beth Pitre, Katie Mathis, and Brody Mathis; and a number of other relatives and friends.
Published in Shreveport Times on Apr. 9, 2019