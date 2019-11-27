Services
Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Shreveport
1815 Marshall Street
Shreveport, LA 71101
(318) 222-0348
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Sibley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Ellsworth Sibley Jr.

Add a Memory
Robert Ellsworth Sibley Jr. Obituary
Robert Ellsworth Sibley, Jr.

Benton, La - Robert Ellsworth Sibley, Jr. passed away unexpectedly November 26, 2019 surrounded by family. He was born October 1, 1940 in Troy, NY and served proudly in the United States Navy. He was truly loved and will be missed by his wife of 43 years, Bea Sibley; his six children, Gregory, Sharon, Cindy, Kimberly, Troy, and Robert and his 15 grandchildren. He is predeceased by his parents, Robert and Mildred; sister, Joanne, and survived by his brother, David. He leaves behind a very large church family both in Michigan and in Louisiana and will be welcomed by many more in Heaven.

A Memorial Service will be held at Rose-Neath Marshall St. Chapel, 1815 Marshall St., Shreveport, LA 71101, on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 3 p.m. The family will receive friends from 2:30 p.m. until service time. Officiating will be Rev. Craig F. Johnson.
Published in Shreveport Times from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Shreveport
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Shreveport
Download Now