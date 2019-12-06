Services
Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Bossier City
2201 Airline Drive
Bossier City, LA 71111
(318) 746-2543
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Estes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Estes

Add a Memory
Robert Estes Obituary
Robert Estes

Benton, La - A Funeral Service for Bob Estes will be 1 p.m. Monday, December 9, 2019 at Rose-Neath Bossier Chapel. Officiating will be Rev. Brad Franklin, pastor of Benton United Methodist Church. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service time at 1 p.m. at Rose-Neath Bossier. Interment will be private.

Bob was born in St. Louis, MO on June 11, 1945 and passed away December 5, 2019 in Benton, LA. He was a member of Benton United Methodist Church and The Sharks RC Club. He had been a Division Manager for a wholesale food company.

Bob is survived by his wife of 51 years, Toni Estes; daughter, Chrissi Middleton and sister, Terrie Cox.

The family would like to thank Dr. V, LA Home Health and Amedisys Hospice.

The family suggests that memorials be made to Grace Group Home, 115 Sherwood Dr., Benton, LA 71006.
Published in Shreveport Times from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Bossier City
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Bossier City
Download Now