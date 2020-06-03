Robert Franklin Sebren



Mansfield, LA - Robert Franklin Sebren, 69, entered into eternal rest on May 29, 2020 in Shreveport, Louisiana.



Robert was born on October 8, 1950 in Converse, Louisiana to James and Julia Sebren.



He was preceded in death by his parents, James Leroy Sebren and Julia Mae Ott Sebren and his sister, Betty Kathon Rascoe.



Left behind to cherish his memory are his sons, Mark, Jeremy, and Patrick (Rocky); daughters, Glenda and Sandy; sister, Patsy Rascoe and husband Thomas; brother-in-law, Douglas A. Rascoe; along with numerous grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.



As per Mr. Sebren's request, he will be cremated, and a private family service will be held at a later date.









