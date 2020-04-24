|
Robert "Bobby" G. Gilbert
Shreveport - Robert "Bobby" G. Gilbert, August 3, 1937 - April 24, 2020, was born and raised in Vivian, Louisiana. He moved to Shreveport in 1955, where he began his banking career at Commercial National Bank. He served for 31 years before retiring as Senior Vice President of Commercial Loans. Mr. Gilbert then moved to Sabine State Bank and served as the Senior Vice President over Mortgage Loans.
One of his greatest joys was reading his Bible, which he had completed 74 times. He was always the happiest surrounded by his family.
Mr. Gilbert was preceded in death by this parents, Hugh Marcus Gilbert and Mozelle Franklin Hillard Gilbert; and brother Ben Hugh Gilbert. He cherished his wife, Billie of 62 years; and his four daughters, Cynde Kent and husband Steve, Sandie Gilbert, Karen Gilbert and Charlotte Gilbert; granddaughter, Krystal Armour and husband David; three great grands, Andrew Scruggs, and Dakota and Lauren Armour; sister, Ruth Forbes; and brother, Jerry Gilbert.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Mission Sept. of the Pentecostals of Bossier City at 2833 Viking Dr, Bossier City, LA 71111.
Visitation will be held from 2:00-4:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Rose-Neath Bossier Funeral Home. Graveside services will be private.
Published in Shreveport Times from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020