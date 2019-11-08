|
Robert Gordon (Bobby) Roper
Robert Gordon (Bobby) Roper was born on July 6, 1933 in Shreveport, Louisiana and passed away in Orange Beach, AL on November 1, 2019 following a brief illness. He was a 1951 graduate of St. John's High School and graduated in 1955 with a B.S. degree from Centenary College. He was President of his Senior Class and Kappa Alpha fraternity while at Centenary. In 1956 Bobby entered the artillery branch of the U.S. Army.
Bobby served as President of Ballard's, Inc. until his retirement in 1998.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred Vennor Roper and Veronica Goodwin Roper, and sister Mary Joan Roper. He married Joan Siegel Roper in 1961, and they were together until her death in 2003.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife Julie Main Roper of Orange Beach, AL,; daughter Amy Elizabeth Roper of Hurst, TX; daughter Julie Roper Allen and husband Vernon of Hurst, TX; son Alfred David Roper of Grand Isle, LA,; brother Edward Goodwin Roper and wife Dianne of Frierson, LA, 5 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
Bobby was an avid hunter and fisherman, who will be remembered for his love of cooking, gardening and travel. He was a master chef who loved to entertain his beloved family and many friends. His happiest days were spent on the water indulging in his passion for blue marlin fishing, usually in one of his beloved "Trio" vessels.
The family will honor his wish to have his ashes scattered in the Blue Water in the Gulf of Mexico. They suggest that memorials be made to Orange Beach Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 306, Orange Beach, AL 36561.
Published in Shreveport Times from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019