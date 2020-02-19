Services
Osborn Funeral Home - Shreveport
3631 Southern Avenue
Shreveport, LA 71104
318-865-8426
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Osborn Funeral Home - Shreveport
3631 Southern Avenue
Shreveport, LA 71104
Service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
12:00 PM
Osborn Funeral Home - Shreveport
3631 Southern Avenue
Shreveport, LA 71104
Interment
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
2:00 PM
Northwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery
Keithville, LA






Shreveport - Mr. Robert Harold "Bob" Guinn, sometimes called "Buz" by his family, passed away at age 85 on Monday, February 17, 2020, at his home in Shreveport, LA. Visitation will be held from 10:00 am until 12:00 pm on Monday, February 24, at Osborn Funeral Home with a service immediately following. Officiating will be Rev. Ronnie Joe Webb of First Baptist Church, Shreveport, where Bob was a member. Interment will follow at 2:00 pm at the Northwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Keithville with full military honors.

Bob was a native of Alexandria, LA and a resident of Shreveport, LA for 42 years. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. Bob retired from the Air Force after a long career as a pilot, accruing some 15,500 flight hours. He was a Vietnam veteran and while assigned to the 89th Military Airlift Wing at Andrews Air Force Base, frequently flew the Vice President of the United States and other dignitaries around the world. After retiring from the Air Force, Bob was the Chief Pilot and Director of Operations for Royal Airlines, Shreveport, LA, and then President of Starlite Express Airline, Dallas/Fort Worth, TX.

Bob was preceded in death by his loving wife, Gerri Guinn; his brother, William Guinn; and parents, William A. and Loma R. Guinn. He is survived by his son, Robert H. "Robbie" Guinn, II and wife, Debbie Guinn; daughter, Leigh Ann Cheek and husband, Robert Cheek; son, William B. "Billy" Guinn; six grandchildren, Robert Edward Guinn, Carter Michael Guinn, Cassidy Laurene Guinn, Cady Mae Guinn, Dr. Heather Cheek Bracey and husband, Dr. Paul Bracey, and Matthew Wright and wife, Lucy Wright; and five great-grandchildren, Ethan Bracey, Emly Bracey, Noah Bracey, Nate Bracey, and Nora Wright. He is also survived by his brother, Jack L. Guinn and wife, Anita Jo Guinn.

Pallbearers will be Carter Guinn, Edward Guinn, Scott Guinn, Mark Guinn, Paul Bracey, and Ethan Bracey.

Honorary Pallbearer is Charles Bond of Fort Worth, TX.
Published in Shreveport Times from Feb. 19 to Feb. 23, 2020
