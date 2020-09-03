Robert Hermes
Shreveport - Memorial service for Robert Q. Hermes, 87, will be held at 11:00 Saturday, September 5, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church with Father Mark Watson officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 am until time of the service. A private family burial at Forest Park East Cemetery will be held at a later date. Services are under the direction of the Rose-Neath Funeral Home, Southside Chapel, Shreveport, LA.
Robert, the son of Harry and Mary Hermes, was born May 19, 1933 in Shreveport, LA and passed away September 2, 2020 in Shreveport, LA. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Steve Hermes; grandson, Justin Mullery; sons-in-laws, Danny Huffstickler and Steve Lyzenga.
Mr. Hermes worked with his Father and Brothers at LOF Glass Plant for many years and continued as a Glass Salesman until retirement. He will always be remembered for Sweet Spirit and Humor. He will Sadly be missed by many.
Left to cherish Robert's memory is his children; Kim Lyzenga, Marina Mulley, Christy Huffstickler, Kevin Hermes and Partner Mike Fogle, Karen and husband Joe Long, Kathleen Jennings and Step Son, Jared and wife Amanda Pridmore; brother, Elmer and wife Sue Hermes; 12 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.
The Hermes family request in lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
- 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601