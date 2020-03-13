|
|
Robert Hester
Keithville, LA - Robert Holder Hester age 88, after a brief illness he went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on March 12, 2020 in Shreveport, Louisiana.
Mr. Hester was born to Robert and Ruby Holder Hester on June 2, 1931 in Warren, AR. He graduated from Bossier High School and joined the U.S. Navy in 1950. He fought in The Korean War as a Navy Seal (Frogmen) UDT. Returning home he went to work for Brewster Drilling with his father for many years before starting his own business BPS American. He was a longtime member of Calvary Pentecostal Church in Shreveport, LA. His hobbies were being outdoors, hunting, fishing, mowing grass and spending time with family.
Mr. Hester was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Lisa Shumake; and sister, Gloria Thigpen. He is survived by his wife of 14 years, Mary Lou Hester; children, Paula Bigley and husband John, Judy Sandy and husband Rick, Robert Hester, Jr. and wife Rita; stepchildren, Steve Fort and wife Renee, Tracy Fort and wife Denise, Jeff Fort and wife Ingrid, Kimberly Mathews; 14 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; longtime friend and business partner of Longview, TX., James Davis.
Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Monday, March 16, 2020 at Rose-Neath Southside Chapel, 2500 Southside Drive, Shreveport, LA. Funeral services will be followed at 2:00 p.m. Pastor Andy Daniels will be officiating the service. Graveside services will follow at Hill Crest Memorial Park, 601 Highway 80 East, Haughton, LA.
Published in Shreveport Times from Mar. 13 to Mar. 16, 2020