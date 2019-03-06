|
|
Robert Holland
Shreveport - Robert John Holland, age 86, passed away on Sunday March 3, 2019. He was born November 13, 1932 in New Orleans, Louisiana to John Henry Holland and Henrietta Bouterie Holland.
Bob served his country in the United States Air Force, serving in the Korean War. He was an active member, spiritual warrior and leader with many roles in his church. He was a member of Our Savior Lutheran and Christ Lutheran. He loved spending time with his family, most of all joking with his grandkids.
Bob's legacy is his steadfast love for his devoted wife. He was a role model of love and faithfulness for his family. Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 66 years, Joan Michel Holland; children, Kirk E. Holland and wife Kathy, Michael J. Holland and wife Terri, Robin H. Gras and husband Gary, and Laura H. Bowman and husband Clint; grandchildren, who affectionately called him Poppy, Stefanie Lincoln and husband Dustin, Kimberly Clark and husband Daniel, Kaley Constable, Matthew Holland, Madison Cooley, Taryn Constable, Joshua Cooley; seven great grandchildren; sisters, Eunice Fenchak and husband Ron, and Jonetta Cox; and numerous extended family members and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Henrietta Holland; and grandson, Christopher Michael Holland.
A visitation for Bob will be held Wednesday, March 6, 2019 from 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM at Centuries Memorial Funeral Home, 8801 Mansfield Rd, Shreveport, Louisiana 71108. A funeral service will occur Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Christ Lutheran Church, 290 Idema Street, Shreveport, Louisiana 71106. Following the service on Thursday an interment will be held at Centuries Memorial Park. Rev Perry A. Culver will be officiating the services.
Honoring him as pallbearers will be Matthew Holland, Joshua Cooley, Daniel Clark, Colton Steadman, Brett Gilliam, and Tracey Paul Constable. Honorary pallbearers will be Mack McKinley and Phillip Feibel.
Bob was a creature of habit. We want to say thank you to all the employees of Barnes & Noble for the joy they have provided to Bob and Joan with their daily visit. The family would also like to thank all the staff at Willis Knighton South, Willis Knighton Medical Center and Progressive Care.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Christ Lutheran Church.
Published in Shreveport Times on Mar. 6, 2019