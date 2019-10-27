|
Robert L Smith, Sr.
Robert L Smith, Sr; age 76, resident of Antioch, CA passed from this life on Sunday, October 20, surrounded by his family. He was born to George and Mildred Smith on October 9, 1943 in Benton, LA.
He labored in God's vineyard as Layperson, Minister, Elder, Pastor and Superintendent for the Church of God in Christ for more than 40 years, until his untimely passing. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Mildred Smith and son, Jason Smith.
He is survived by: his wife of 52 years, Mrs. Faye J Smith; Two sons Robert L Smith, Jr (Camille) and Terrence T Smith; Five grandchildren, Robert L Smith, III (Michaela), Jasmine N Smith, Janee' Smith, Solomon C Smith and Isaiah L Smith; Five great grandchildren, Michaiah Smith, Elisha Smith, Eleahna Smith, Hannah Smith and Josiah Smith. He also has Three brothers; Sammie L Smith, Sr; Joseph Smith and James Smith; Two sisters, Dorothy Wilson and Betty McClung; a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, friends, spiritual sons and daughters, and self-adopted children and grandchildren.
Homegoing Services will be held at 7 pm October 29, 2019 at Greater Good Shepherd COGIC, 5263 Foothill Blvd., Oakland, CA. Services will be officiated by Superintendent William Knight with Dr. Arelious Walker as Speaker. You can send flowers and messages to Dan Scales Funeral Services, 107 West 8th Street, Pittsburg, CA 94565. Funeral Services for Supt. Smith will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, October 30, at True Hope Church of God in Christ with Bishop Nathaniel Bullock officiating.
Published in Shreveport Times from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019