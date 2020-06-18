Robert "Bob" Lee
Keithville - Robert "Bob" Walter Lee, 83 of Keithville, LA passed away, peacefully and surrounded by his loved ones, on June 17th from dementia.
Bob was predeceased by his parents, Walter and Helen, and his sister Dorothy. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Jarrel and their three children, Tim, Steve and Jeanna; their seven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 11:00 am Monday, June 22nd, at Rose-Neath Funeral Home Southside Chapel. Reverend Mark J. Goins, Pastor of Christ United Methodist Church will be officiating. The burial will follow at NW LA Veterans Cemetery in Keithville. Visitation will be Sunday, June 21st from 5 pm until 7 pm at the funeral home.
Published in Shreveport Times from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.