Robert "Bob" Lee
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert "Bob" Lee

Keithville - Robert "Bob" Walter Lee, 83 of Keithville, LA passed away, peacefully and surrounded by his loved ones, on June 17th from dementia.

Bob was predeceased by his parents, Walter and Helen, and his sister Dorothy. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Jarrel and their three children, Tim, Steve and Jeanna; their seven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 11:00 am Monday, June 22nd, at Rose-Neath Funeral Home Southside Chapel. Reverend Mark J. Goins, Pastor of Christ United Methodist Church will be officiating. The burial will follow at NW LA Veterans Cemetery in Keithville. Visitation will be Sunday, June 21st from 5 pm until 7 pm at the funeral home.

You may offer your condolences to the Lee Family at www.roseneath.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shreveport Times from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rose-Neath Funeral Homes Inc.
2500 Southside Drive
Shreveport, LA 71118
(318) 687-1256
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved