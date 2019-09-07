|
Robert Lee Jenkins
Shreveport - Robert Lee Jenkins, age 71, transitioned to eternal life on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 in Shreveport, Louisiana. He was born on April 7, 1948 in Shreveport to Jim and Rosa Lee (Pogue) Jenkins and was the third of their five children. He attended Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Elementary School and graduated from Notre Dame High School in 1966. After attending Grambling College for three and a half years, he was drafted into the United States Army and sent directly to the Viet Nam war. Upon his return he was employed by South Central Bell where he worked many years. He then became an independent contractor/builder.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Richard Clamor, his sister Deborah Lois, his half brother Willie Gene, and half sisters Ledora Jenkins Joichen and Mary Alice Jenkins.
Those left to cherish his memory include his son Daniel Jenkins of Los Angeles. CA, daughters Faith Jenkins (Kenny) of Los Angeles, CA, Mary Jenkins (Alphonso) of Shreveport. LA, Nicole (Thaddeus) Steveson of Shreveport, LA and their mother Myrtis Broom Jenkins; and three devoted grandchildren Treylan & Thailia Steveson & Christian Jenkins.
He also leaves one sister Patricia Jenkins Hamilton of Desoto, TX, brothers Jim Jenkins, Jr. of Virginia, half-siblings John Jenkins (Jessie) of Los Angeles, CA, Charles Jenkins (Vanessa) of Los Angeles, CA; one remaining aunt Clifter Jenkins Calloway of Ruston, LA and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A special thank you to Myrtis Jenkins for her continued care & support of Robert until his heavenly transition.
