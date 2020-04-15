|
Robert Leo Truitt, Sr.
Reserve, LA - Robert Leo Truitt, Sr. ,90, passed away peacefully on April 12, 2020 in Reserve, LA at the Southeast Louisiana War Veteran's Home. Bob is reunited with his wife Hazel, and son Robert, Jr., by whom he was predeceased. He was born to Irene Tillery Truitt and Robert Carroll Truitt in Shreveport, LA on October 24, 1929.
Bob graduated from Logansport High School and went on to serve in the US Army during the Korean Conflict. He retired as a Sales Manager from Wilson Foods after 33 years. Bob was a tireless and selfless volunteer for his community and churches. He was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church for 49 years and later St. Mary of The Pines. He was a Eucharistic Minister at both churches. He was a founding member of Marian Knights of Columbus, #3779, achieved the 4th Degree, and became Grand Knight. He held the roles of District Deputy and Area Coordinator with KOC, and in 2013, Bob was honored for his service with the Lifetime Achievement Award. He was a member of the Bishop Desmond Assembly and the St. Mary's Men's Club.
Bob will be greatly missed by his son Donald W. Truitt (Walter T. Spickard), daughter-in-law Pamela Truitt, and grandson Christopher R. Truitt (Erin H. Truitt), as well as many family members and friends.
A private family service will be held at Centuries Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in Bob's memory to the Community Foundation of North Louisiana, Emergency COVID-19 Relief Fund.
Published in Shreveport Times from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020