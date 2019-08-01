|
Robert May Harling, Jr.
Natchitoches - Funeral services for Robert May Harling, Jr. will be held Saturday, August 3, 2019, at 11:00 am at First Presbyterian Church in Natchitoches, LA with Rev. Sara Anne Berger officiating. Interment will follow at Memory Lawn Cemetery in Natchitoches. The family will receive friends from 10:00 am to 11:00 am immediately prior to the service on Saturday, also at First Presbyterian Church in Natchitoches.
Robert (Bob) Harling was born on June 19, 1923, in Edgefield, South Carolina. The doctor who delivered Bob came to the Harling residence by horse and buggy. Growing up in the 1920's and 1930's, he was smitten with airplanes and dreamed of flying. He joined the Army Air Force in World War II and he frequently said that one of his proudest achievements was when he earned his wings and became a pilot for B-25 Mitchell bombers in WWII.
After the war, Bob attended the University of Georgia and obtained a bachelor's degree in Forestry. While he was there, he met his wife of 63 years, Margaret. After graduation, he went to work for International Paper Company and retired with them after 35 years.
They had three children Robert III, Susan, and John. Bob's job with International Paper moved them to numerous places around the southeast. They moved to Natchitoches in 1966, loved the town and stopped moving. In fact, Bob and his wife Margaret were even co-Grand Marshalls of the Natchitoches Christmas Festival Parade.
Bob was active in his faith as a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Natchitoches. He was a loving husband and father and loved any time he could spend with his grandchildren Robert, Susan, and Jack. He loved nature and was known for the abundant zinnias and roses that were frequently made available for friends' flower arrangements.
Those left to cherish his memory include his sons, Robert M. Harling III of Natchitoches and John Forbes Harling and his wife Elizabeth of Garland, TX. Also, Bob had three grandchildren, Robert Patrick Robinson of Atlanta, GA, John Forbes Harling, Jr of Gainesville, Florida and Susan Kiturah Harling of Stanford, CA.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Jones Harling, his daughter Laura Susan Harling, his sisters Erlene Dorn, Elsie Rodgers, Annie Clair Balchin and his brother Faulkner Harling.
In lieu of floral contributions, the family requests donations be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Natchitoches, 114 Bienville Street, Natchitoches, LA 71457.
Published in Shreveport Times on Aug. 1, 2019